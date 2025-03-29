UP and MP impose bans on meat sales near religious sites and illegal slaughterhouses during Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami.

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has imposed restrictions on meat sales as the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival begins on Sunday, March 30. The government has banned the sale of meat within a 500-meter radius of religious places across the state and has also ordered the closure of illegal slaughterhouses ahead of the festival.

The restrictions will be even stricter on April 6, which marks the celebration of Ram Navami. On this day, animal slaughter and the sale of meat will be completely prohibited throughout Uttar Pradesh.

Chaitra Navratri, which is considered the beginning of the Hindu New Year, will be observed from March 30 to April 7 this year. Following the government's directive, the Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department, Amrit Abhijat, has instructed all District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, and Municipal Commissioners to immediately enforce the closure of slaughterhouses and implement the ban on meat sales.

The Yogi Adityanath government has reiterated that the ban on illegal animal slaughter and meat sales near religious places is in accordance with orders issued in 2014 and 2017. These measures are being enforced under the UP Municipal Corporation Act of 1959 and the Food Safety Acts of 2006 and 2011. Officials have been directed to take strict action against those who violate these regulations.

Similar restrictions have been put in place in Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar district. The local administration has ordered a complete ban on the sale of meat, fish, and eggs during the nine-day Navratri festival, from March 30 to April 7. This decision has been made to respect the religious sentiments of the Hindu community.

The district administration in Maihar has implemented the ban under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, which allows authorities to issue immediate preventive orders in cases of potential nuisance or threats to public order.

These decisions reflect efforts by the authorities to ensure that religious sentiments are respected during the Navratri festival, which is widely celebrated across India with fasting, prayers, and devotion.