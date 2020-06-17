Chain of COVID-19 transmission broken in Indore: Chief Medical and Health Officer

He said Indore has so far recorded a good discharge rate and contact tracing is the priority to contain the further spread of COVID-19 in the district.

The transmission chain of coronavirus has been broken in Indore as people here are following lockdown guidelines, said Mahendra Sharma Chief Medical and Health Officer.

"People of Indore have followed guidelines of COVID-19 lockdown, so the chain of transmission has broken. It is a good thing and people should continue to practice social distancing and also take other precautionary measures," Sharma told ANI on Tuesday.

"As per the Central government guidelines, we were asked to conduct a sample survey where the migratory population has settled, to check if there is a community spread in the district. So the last time only six COVID-19 cases were reported maybe because all the samples were collected from the green area. We will have to conduct the survey in other areas too," he added.

He said Indore has so far recorded a good discharge rate and contact tracing is the priority to contain the further spread of COVID-19 in the district.

"However, Indore has recorded the maximum COVID-19 cases as compare to other cities in the state because we identify contact tracing as much as we can. We hospitalised them and put them into isolation, that is why the percentage of COVID-19 cases has increased," Sharma said.

Indore has reported 44 more COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 4,134 in the district.The death toll in the district stands at 182. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 10,935 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 2,567 active cases, 7,903 discharged and 465 deaths.