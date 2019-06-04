Chai Pe Charcha: You can get a chance to have tea with PM Modi, here's how

Through this new scheme, the government is aiming to increase its tax collection by motivating India's taxpayers.

In order to motivate taxpayers to pay their due taxes on time, the government might come up with a new scheme according to which taxpayers might get a chance to have a cup of tea with Prime Minister Modi.

According to a Zee Business report, the government is planning this new scheme to motivate taxpayers. The government might announce this new scheme in the upcoming Parliament session, scheduled to begin from June 17.

As per the new scheme, the highest taxpayers might get a chance to have a cup of tea with PM Modi or Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

At present, the government provides several non-monetary incentives for those who pay their taxes on time including 'Appreciation Certificate' but the new scheme which will give taxpayers an opportunity to have a cup tea with PM is absolutely new.

In 2014, PM Modi's 'Chai pe Charcha' had become one of the most successful election campaigns for the BJP, therefore, banking upon the success of Chai pe Charcha scheme, the government wants to build another campaign revolving around Tea and PM to motivate taxpayers and increase government's tax collection.