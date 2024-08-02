Twitter
'Chai, biscuits on me': Rahul Gandhi claims ED raid being planned against him after...

The Congress MP said that he was 'waiting with open arms' after ED 'insiders' told him that a raid was being planned

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 02, 2024, 08:26 AM IST

'Chai, biscuits on me': Rahul Gandhi claims ED raid being planned against him after...
    Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed on Friday that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) was planning a raid on him following his 'Chakravtyuh' speech in the parliament on July 29. The Congress MP said that he was 'waiting with open arms' after ED 'insiders' told him that a raid was being planned.

    In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Apparently, 2 in 1 didn't like my Chakravyuh speech. ED 'insiders' tell me a raid is being planned. Waiting with open arms, @dir_ed. Chai and biscuits on me."

    This comes after Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking on the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on July 29. He said farmers, workers, and youngsters of the nation are terrified.

    He criticised PM Modi for prominently displaying the lotus symbol and claimed that a new 'Chakravyuh' had been created in the 21st century.

    "Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him. I did a little research and found out that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavuyh' - which means 'Lotus formation'. Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus. In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed - that too in the form of a Lotus. The Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is being down with India - the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses. Abhimanyu was killed by six people. Today, too there are six people in the centre of 'Chakravyuh'. Six people control India today too -Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani and Adani," he added.

    The LoP said that the budget has stabbed the middle class, which enthusiastically banged thalis when asked to do so by Prime Minister Modi.

    The LoP said that the 'Chakravyuh' that the central government has built is harming crores of people.

    BJP Lok Sabha MP Anurag Thakur took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statements on Mahabharata and Chakravyuh on Wednesday and said that some people are 'accidental Hindus' and their knowledge of Mahabharata is accidental too.

    Anurag Thakur attacked Rahul Gandhi's Chakravyuh statement and said that he did well by raising the topic of Chakravyuh because this country has well seen many "Chakravyuhs of Congress Party."

    He attacked Congress by counting 7 Chakravyuhs while saying that the first Chakravyuh was Congress itself, which divided the country.

    Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded BJP leader Anurag Thakur for his speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, where the latter responded to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's earlier address and described it as "a perfect mix of facts and humour."

    "This speech by my young and energetic colleague, Shri @ianuragthakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance," PM Modi posted on X.

    The budget session of Parliament began on July 22 and, according to schedule, will end on August 12.

    (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

