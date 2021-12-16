'Chacha-Bhatija' to join hands? SP chief Akhilesh meets uncle Shivpal

The assembly elections are to be held in Uttar Pradesh in the beginning of the year 2022. In such a situation, all the parties are busy preparing. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also does not want to leave any stone unturned in the election and is busy forming alliances with all political parties. On Thursday, he also met his uncle Shivpal. Shivpal Yadav is the president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP), which he formed after separating from SP.

Notably, Shivpal Yadav separated from the SP and formed the Progressive Samajwadi Party in 2018. Shivpal has talked about forging an alliance with the SP for the UP 2022 assembly elections several times. He has said that if he gets 25% seats, he can join hands with Samajwadi Party.

On Monday, BSP expelled MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari, his elder brother and former MP Kushal Tiwari and relative Ganesh Shankar Pandey on charges of anti-party activities and misbehaving with senior leaders. Following this, in the presence of SP President Akhilesh Yadav, BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari from Chillupar seat of Gorakhpur and BJP MLA Digvijay Narayan alias Jai Choubey from Khalilabad area of ​​Sant Kabir Nagar joined the SP. Apart from this, former Legislative Council Chairman Ganesh Shankar Pandey and former MP Bhim Shankar Tiwari alias Kaushal Tiwari also joined the SP.

Welcoming all these to the SP, Akhilesh said that this will strengthen the party and now no one can compete with the SP in the upcoming assembly elections.