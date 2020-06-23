CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2020: Chhattisgarh board to declare results today, check online at cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh School Board will declare CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2020 for secondary and higher secondary students tomorrow, June 23, 2020, the board has said.

The CG Board 10th Result 2020 and CGBSE 12th Result 2020 are likely to be out and uploaded in the board's official website - cgbse.nic.in - at around 11 AM.

But before this, state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam will officially declare the result from Raipur office of CGBSE. After his formal announcement, the results will be published on the board's website and students can check their respective score.

Students are advised to log onto cgbse.nic.in to check their result.

Follow these steps to check your result CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2020 online:

Step 1: Log on to official website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Find and click on Link for CGBSE 10th and 12th Result 2020, click on your class

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: Verify and submit

Step 5: Your CGBSE Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download your result for future reference

According to reports, the board has decided to publish the CG Board 10th and 12th Results 2020 only online via digital platforms and physical copies will not be available. Physical distribution of marksheets for both class 10th and 12th will be done at a later date, considering that all schools are closed in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The details regarding the availability and distribution of marksheets and certificates will be provided by the CGBSE board at the time of the result announcement on Tuesday.