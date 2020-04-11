Centre writes to WB govt over reported violation of social distancing norms during COVID-19 lockdown

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a letter to the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal state government regarding the reported dilution and widescale violation of lockdown and social distancing measures in a few regions in Kolkata.

The letter by the MHA to the Chief Secretary of the West Bengal government clearly mentions the names of regions like Rajabazaar, Narkel Danga, Topsia, Metiaburz, Gardenreach, Ikbalpur, and Maniktala were social distancing measures were violated.

It also mentions that gradual exemptions to the lockdown have been provided on part of the state government, such as allowing shops and markets relating to non-essential items to function. The letter also highlights that certain 'religious congregations' have been allowed by the police to take place, and that free ration has not been delivered by the institutional delivery system in place but by political leaders.

"As per further reports received from security agencies, gradual dilution has been reported from West Bengal, with an increase in the number of exceptions being provided by the state government," the letter states, "For instance, shops relating to non-essential items have been allowed to function. There is no regulation in vegetable, fish and mutton markets where people have been thronging in complete violation of social distancing norms in Rajabazaar, Narkel Danga, Topsia, Metiaburz, Gardenreach, Ikbalpur and Maniktala in Kolkata. Significantly, areas such as Narkel Danga are reportedly witnessing more COVID-19 like cases."

The letter further states, "It has been reported that police have been allowing religious congregations. Free ration has been distributed not through the institutional delivery system but by political leaders. This may have resulted in the spread of COVID-19 infection."

In view of the above reports, the MHA holds the above activities in violation of the Centre's orders issued regarding social distancing and lockdown, under the Disaster Management Act. It is to be noted that Saturday marks Day 18 of the ongoing 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deal with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak, that is spreading like wildfire in India.

Centre has also demanded that strict action be taken by the state government in this regard and a report is presented. It has been further requested that measures be taken to prevent such occurrences in the future.