INDIA

Centre withdraws Income Tax Bill 2025 after six months due to...; new bill to be tabled on...

A fresh bill would be introduced in the Lok Sabha in due course, which would replace the Income-tax Act, 1961.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 04:35 PM IST

Centre withdraws Income Tax Bill 2025 after six months due to...; new bill to be tabled on...

Six months after introducing the Income-tax Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha, the Union government has formally withdrawn the bill. The bill was introduced in the lower house on 13th of February, and on the same date it was referred to the Select Committee for examination. The committee later laid its report in the Lok Sabha on July 21. Almost all of the recommendations of the committee have been accepted by the government. Suggestions have also been received that need to be incorporated to convey the correct legislative meaning. 

Therefore, a decision has been taken by the government to withdraw the Income-tax Bill, 2025 as reported by the committee. A fresh bill would be introduced in the Lok Sabha in due course, which would replace the Income-tax Act, 1961.

What will be in the updated version of the I-T Income Bill 2025?

The updated version of the I-T Bill, according to sources, will incorporate most of the recommendations of the Select Committee. "To avoid confusion by multiple versions of the Bill and to provide a clear and updated version with all changes incorporated, the new version of the Income Tax Bill will be introduced for the consideration of the House on Monday," sources said.

What were the suggestions by the Select Committee?

The 31-member committee had made some suggestions on the Bill. it favoured continuing tax exemption on anonymous donations made to religious-cum-charitable trusts in the new law, besides suggesting that taxpayers be allowed to claim TDS refund even after the ITR filing due date without paying any penal charges.

What's the new Income tax bill?

The government in the new bill has exempted non-profit organisations (NPOs) from taxing anonymous donations received by purely religious trusts. However, such donations received by a religious trust that may also have other charitable functions, like running hospitals and educational institutions, will be taxed as per law, as per the Bill.

