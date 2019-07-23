Centre withdraws CRPF cover of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rajiv Pratap Rudy

The security cover provided by CRPF to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav and former Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy has been removed while that for a number of others security has been downgraded.

This follows a review of the security arrangements for "Central protectees" by the Home Ministry which has issued an order on Monday. In some cases, while Central protection has been withdrawn, state police cover could continue for them.

BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra has been removed from the Central list and would be provided "Z" CRPF cover in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Suresh Rana has been removed from the central list (CRPF protectees).

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma, who was among 'Y+' category protectees has also been removed from the central list.

JVM-P President Babulal Marandi will also be provided 'Z' CRPF mobile cover in Jharkhand only.

The CRPF cover for Jan Adhikar Party chief and former MP Pappu Yadav and BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj has been withdrawn and their security has been downgraded from 'Y+' to 'Y' category.