Centre waives off customs duty on import of vaccines, oxygen for three months amid COVID surge

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review steps taken to boost oxygen availability in the country. During the meeting, the government decided to grant full exemption from basic customs duty and health cess on the import of items related to oxygen and oxygen-related equipment for three months with immediate effect.

PM Modi emphasised an immediate need to augment the supply of medical-grade oxygen as well as equipment required for patient care both at home and in hospitals.

During the meeting, it was also decided to exempt basic customs duty on import of COVID vaccines for 3 months with immediate effect.

Also read COVID-19: Traders body urges Delhi CM Kejriwal to extend lockdown beyond April 26

"Modi stressed that all ministries and departments need to work in synergy to increase the availability of oxygen and medical supplies," the government said in an official statement.

In order to augment the production and availability of equipment related to providing oxygen and to meet the rising demand, it was decided to grant full exemption from basic customs duty and health cess on import of the following items:

Medical grade Oxygen

Oxygen concentrator along with flow meter, regulator, connectors and tubing

Vacuum Pressure Swing Absorption (VPSA) and Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen plants, Cryogenic Oxygen Air Separation Units (ASUs) producing liquid/ gaseous oxygen

Oxygen Cannister

Oxygen Filling Systems

Oxygen Storage tanks, Oxygen cylinders including cryogenic cylinders and tanks

Oxygen Generators

ISO Containers for Shipping Oxygen

Cryogenic Road transport tanks for Oxygen

Parts of the above to be used for the manufacture of equipment for production, transportation, distribution or storage of Oxygen

Any other device from which Oxygen can be generated

Ventilators (capable of functioning as high-flow devices) with nasal canula; Compressors including all accessories and tubing; humidifiers and Viral filters

High flow nasal canula device with all attachments

Helmets for use with non-invasive ventilation

Non-invasive ventilation oronasal masks for ICU ventilators

Non-invasive ventilation nasal masks for ICU ventilators

"This will boost the availability of these items as well as make them cheaper," the government said.

"The Government of India has taken a lot of measures in the last few days to improve supply of oxygen and medical supplies. IAF planes are bringing in cryogenic oxygen tanks from Singapore. IAF is also transporting oxygen tanks in the country to reduce travel times," it further said.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Principal Secretary to the PM, and other senior officials.