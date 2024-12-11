The Union Health Ministry has appealed to the state make snakebites a notifiable disease, i.e., both public and private hospitals will be required to report the disease to the government.

In a letter to all state health secretaries, Union Health Secretary Punya Salia wrote, “A mandatory notification of all snakebite cases and deaths is required to strengthen snakebite surveillance. It will help stakeholders gauge accurate burden, high-risk areas, factors responsible for deaths of snakebite victims etc resulting in improved clinical management.”

Snakebites are a major public health challenge in the country, with three to four million cases being reported every year. As per the 2020 Indian Million Death Study, an estimated 58,000 people were killed due to snakebites.

Earlier this year, the government launched the National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming (NAPSE) aiming to reduce snakebite cases by 2030. It was, therefore, recommended by the NAPSE to make snakebites a notifiable disease.

According to NAPSE, most snakebites occur in densely populated, low-altitude, agricultural areas in states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Why snakebites are an immense public health concern?

Some snakebites are so fatal to human lives that it can lead to severe paralysis, causing difficulty in breathing. It can also cause a fatal haemorrhage and damage to tissues. If not treated immediately, it can also lead to the victim's death.

As per a report by The Indian Express, there are over 310 species of snakes in India, out of which, 66 are venomous and 42 are mild-venomous. 23 snake species are seen as medical significance as their venom can kill a person.

Moreover, among those considered the most fatal to human lives are - the Indian cobra, common krait, Russell’s viper, and saw-scaled viper.

Declaring snakebites as a notifiable disease will assist the government in detecting the number of cases and deaths every year. Accordingly, initiatives can be taken to prevent and manage the disease in best possible ways.