Centre tweaks IT rules, orders grievance panels against social media platforms (file photo)

The Central government released amended information-technology rules on Friday, notifying the formation of committees within three months that will address user complaints on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. These committees will take action against reported objectionable content within a stipulated time period. The three-member Grievance Appellate Committee(s) will be set in three months, a gazette notification issued by MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) said.

The government notified these rules in 2021. This is the amended version of the rules.

The Centre has added objectionable religious content (with intent to incite violence) to the list of objectionable content. Pornography, trademark infringements, fake information and something that could be a threat to the sovereignty of the nation are already on the list. Social media companies will have to take action against such content when reported by users. In case of inaction, users can move the grievance committees.

As per the new rules, social media platforms will have to acknowledge user complaints within 24 hours and resolve them within 15 days. The user complaints can be related to child sexual abuse material, nudity, trademark and patent infringements, misinformation, impersonation of another person, content threatening the unity and integrity of the country as well as "objectionable" content that promotes "enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion or caste with the intent to incite violence".

Contentious and potentially hazardous content will have to be taken down within 72 hours.

The appellate committees will be able to review content moderation and other decisions by social media companies.

The Central government, notifying the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2022, said the grievance appellate committee will comprise three members. A chairperson and two members of each committee will be appointed by the center.

The central government had, in 2021, made it mandatory for social media companies to appoint a grievance officer.

They have now said that any user upset with the decision of the grievance officer regarding any complaint can appeal to the grievance appellate committee within 30 days from the date of receiving communication from the officer.

The panels will deal with the appeal within 30 days.

"The grievance appellate committee shall adopt an online dispute resolution mechanism wherein the entire appeal process, from filing of appeal to the decision thereof, shall be conducted through digital mode," it said.

Here's the full notification.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India releases the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2022 pic.twitter.com/m2fRfyCh7B — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

"These IT rules are the next step to realizing our goals of open, safe and trusted, accountable Internet and also marks a new partnership between the government and Internet Intermediaries in making and keeping our Interest safe and trusted for all Indians," Union MoS Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, told ANI.