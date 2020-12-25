Government to start dry run for COVID-19 vaccine across four states, Punjab to be first

The dry run on December 28-29, is aimed at testing the laid out mechanisms for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in the health system.

Indian government will conduct the dry run for COVID-19 vaccine on December 28 and December 29, 2020 in the northern state of Punjab. It was disclosed by the Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu in a press conference on Thursday.

Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have been selected as the two districts where the dry run for COVID-19 vaccine shall be carried out and 5 sights would be identified in each district. The dry run is aimed at testing the laid out mechanisms for COVID-19 vaccination roll-out in the health system.

Feedback of dry run in District & State Task Force will be pertinent for remedial action. According to the minister, the process will be supported by Co-WIN, an electronic application.

"The dry run will exercise end to end testing of COVID-19 vaccination process and will vaccinate pre-identified beneficiaries from specified groups supported by Co-WIN, an electronic application. The primary objective of the dry run included assessing the operational feasibility of using Co-WIN application in field environment and to test linkages between planning. Implementation and reporting mechanisms would identify challenges and guideway forward prior to actual implementation," Sidhu said.

The dry run is proposed to be conducted in four states, namely Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab.The Minister said that immunisation partners the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the state-level will support this dry run activity.

"All activities starting from beneficiary data upload, session site allocation (micro-planning), session site management (with test beneficiaries) to reporting and evening debriefing are to be covered in this two-day dry run to execute the nearest possible simulation of the actual day," he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged the people to exercise extreme caution and strictly follow all Covid safety norms amid reports of a new strain of the virus spreading in some parts of the world.