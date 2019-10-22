Centre to set up Joint Counter Operation Centre in Punjab to thwart state-sponsored terrorism by Pak

In a bid to foil Pakistan's future attempts to orchestrate terrorist attacks in Punjab, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will set up a Joint Counter Operation Centre in the state, reports said on Tuesday.

The teams operating for the Joint Counter Operation Centre will include the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Punjab Police. The operation centre is being formed in response to Pakistan's plan called 'K2' to promote terrorism in Punjab.

Pakistan is planning to recruit youths and funnel arms to terror groups with the aid of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Khalistani supporters in the state.

According to the sources in the Home Ministry, terror groups have been trying to exploit the weak link along India's border with Pakistan in Punjab. Terror groups like Babbar Khalsa Khalistan Force and Pakistani Army have been using drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to infiltrate India's borders through Punjab and drop weapons which were used by terror groups stationed in the state.

A National Security Guard (NSG) team recovered weapons and drones along the border region in Punjab and has discovered routes used by Pakistan agencies to conduct their operation.

Earlier on Sunday, at least 6-10 Pakistani soldiers were killed and at least 3 terror camps were destroyed in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in artillery firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) by the Indian Army.

The attack was in retaliation to the support provided by the Pakistani Army to push terrorists into the Indian territory. The Indian Army said two personnel were martyred and a civilian lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Tangdhar sector. Three others were also injured.

"On the basis of reports that we have been getting, 6-10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed, three terror camps have been destroyed. At least that many terrorists have also been killed but we are getting reports of many more terrorists being killed," Rawat said on Sunday.

"If Pakistan keeps doing this, we will not hesitate in carrying out retaliatory strikes," the Army chief added.