Centre to send multi-disciplinary teams to 10 states with high COVID cases, low vaccination

With growing Omicron cases in the country, the Centre has decided to send a multi-disciplinary central teams to 10 states that are either reporting an increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases or slow vaccination coverage, the Union Health Ministry has said.

These states include Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bengal, Mizoram, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand and Punjab. The teams will be stationed in the states for three to five days and will work along with the State Health Authorities.

The number of Omicron cases in India rose to 415 in the last 24 hours from 385 on Friday. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of the new variant cases, at 108, followed by Delhi with 79, Gujarat 43, Telangana 38, Kerala 37 and Tamil Nadu 34.

The Health Ministry said that these teams will specifically work with state health authorities to look at areas of contact tracing, containment operations, on improving testing and surveillance and enforcing COVID-appropriate behaviour.

It will also include sending of adequate samples from clusters to the INSACOG network for genome sequencing to identify cases of the Omicron strain. Besides, they will also check on vaccination rates in each state, as well as review existing hospital infrastructure.

Friday's order include five states with the highest active caseloads namely Kerala (26,265), Maharashtra (12,108), Bengal (7,466), Karnataka (7,280) and Tamil Nadu (6,798).