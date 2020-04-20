Centre to send inter-ministerial teams to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Rajasthan to asses COVID-19 situation

The Centre has constituted 6 Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs), two each for West Bengal and Maharashtra and one each for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to make on-spot assessment of the situation and issue necessary directions to state authorities for its redressal on coronavirus crisis.

The IMCTs will submit their report to Central Government in "larger interest of the general public," the government said in a press release.

The situation is especially serious in Indore (MP), Mumbai and Pune (Maharashtra), Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, it said.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with over 4200 cases of COVID-19 and at least 223 deaths. Mumbai and Pune are two regions from where the maximum number of cases have been reported. Rajasthan has reported 1478 cases and 14 deaths, with Jaipur being the worst affected city in the state. Madhya Pradesh, which has one-member Cabinet in the form of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has reported 1407 cases with 70 deaths. 339 cases have been confirmed in West Bengal with 12 deaths and incidents of violation of lockdown measures have been reported from different parts of the state.

The inter-ministerial teams will focus on complaints of implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, preparedness of health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

They will also asses the hospital facility and sample statistics in the district, availability of test kits, PPEs, masks and other safety equipment.

The MHA said if the incidents of violations are allowed to occur without any restraining measures in hotspot districts or emerging hotspots or even places where large outbreaks or clusters may be expected and pose a serious health hazard, both for the population of these districts and for that living in other areas of the country.

After analyzing the prevalence of such violations in major hotspot districts, it is clear to the Central Government that the situation is especially serious in the above mentioned areas and expertise of the Centre need to be used, it said.

"The Committees have been constituted by the Central Government in exercise of the powers, conferred, inter alia, under Section 35(1), 35(2)(a), 35(2)(e) and 35(2)(i) of the Disaster Management Act 2005. It is reiterated that in the Orders on lockdown measures, as well as in the Guidelines/ Consolidated Revised Guidelines, strict implementation of the lockdown and other measures has been stressed; and Governments of States! UTs have also been advised that while they can impose stricter measures than contemplated in these Guidelines, they shall not dilute these Guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005," the Home Ministry said.