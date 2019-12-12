Centre to sell 100% stake in Air India, national airline set to be privatised

The national carrier, which has been making a loss for long, has a debt burden of over Rs 50,000 crore.

The government has decided to sell its entire 100% stake in flag carrier airline Air India. The privatisation of the airline will be done under the government's proposed disinvestment scheme, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

Air India, the flag carrier airline of the country, has been incurring losses for a long time and its debt burden stands at over Rs 50,000 crore. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation said, "After the formation of the new government, Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) has been reconstituted and the re-initiation of the strategic disinvestment of Air India has been approved.

Puri added that the AISAM has approved the 100% sale of the stake owned by the government of India in Air India for the 're-initiated strategic disinvestment of Air India.'

"Airports Authority of India (AAI) has embarked upon a capital investment of over Rs 25,000 crore in next five years for development / up-gradation/ modernisation of various airports and air navigation infrastructure," Puri said, adding that the government has taken various measures, including enabling swift transition of Jet Airways aircraft to other airlines, to improve the aviation sector.

In the financial year of 2018-19, the total amount incurred in losses by Air India was estimated to be Rs 8,556.35 crore.