Centre to rename Delhi's Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavya Path

The government of India is mulling renaming New Delhi's historic Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as 'Kartavya Path', ANI reported. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has convened a special meeting on September 7 and the proposal will be placed before the council.

NDMC has convened a special meeting on September 7 with the objective of renaming Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavyapath, sources said.

"The entire road and area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavyapath," they added. Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British Rule.

