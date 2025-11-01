FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Centre to launch 4 Vande Bharat trains soon: Check routes, features and more

Indian Railways (IR) is set to introduce four more Vande Bharat Express trains soon. The launch of these new Vande Bharat trains will further enhance connectivity and passenger travel experience across the country.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 05:57 PM IST

Centre to launch 4 Vande Bharat trains soon: Check routes, features and more
Representative Image credit: iStock
Indian Railways (IR) is set to introduce four more Vande Bharat Express trains soon. The launch of these new Vande Bharat trains will further enhance connectivity and passenger travel experience across the country. With the fresh additions, the total number of Vande Bharat trains will reach 164. 

According to a report by The Indian Express, the newly approved Vande Bharat trains have been allocated to Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The new Vande Bharat trains will operated on these routes - 1. KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam 2. Firozpur Cantt-Delhi 3. Varanasi-Khajuraho and 4. Lucknow-Saharanpur

Vande Bharat train passenger occupancy 

According to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Vande Bharat trains have been running with over 100 per cent occupancy on all routes. The overall occupany of Vande Bharat trains in the financial year 2024-25 stands at 102.01 percent. “The overall occupancy of Vande Bharat Express trains in Financial Year 2024-25 & 2025-26 (till June, 2025) is 102.01% & 105.03% respectively,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Lok Sabha on July 30, 2025. 

Features of Vande Bharat trains

1. Equipped with KAVCH

2. Runs at speed of 180/160 kmph 

3. Better ride comfort 

4. Centrally controlled Automatic Plug Doors 

5. Jerk Free Semi-Permanent couplers

6. CCTVs in all coaches 

7. Improved fire safety

 

