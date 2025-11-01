Massive fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area; rescue ops underway
Viral video: Daughter surprises mother with first ever business class trip abroad, internet can’t stop smiling
Not Flipkart, Amazon, this site offers MASSIVE discount on this iPhone variant: Check how to buy, features and more
Who is Dhananjay Singh? UP cop caught red handed for taking Rs 200000 bribe to remove name of gang-rape accused, arrested in Lucknow, WATCH
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Hobart live on TV, online?
New parents Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha find new 'helpful friend' in baby duites at 12.32 am, it is...
Aanand L Rai on reuniting with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein after Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re: 'I kept revisiting...'
Bomb scare: Hyderabad airport receives threat email; IndiGo flight diverted
Centre to launch 4 Vande Bharat trains soon: Check routes, features and more
Viral video: Internet applauds Indore professor’s effortless moonwalk on stage, WATCH
INDIA
Indian Railways (IR) is set to introduce four more Vande Bharat Express trains soon. The launch of these new Vande Bharat trains will further enhance connectivity and passenger travel experience across the country.
Indian Railways (IR) is set to introduce four more Vande Bharat Express trains soon. The launch of these new Vande Bharat trains will further enhance connectivity and passenger travel experience across the country. With the fresh additions, the total number of Vande Bharat trains will reach 164.
According to a report by The Indian Express, the newly approved Vande Bharat trains have been allocated to Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. The new Vande Bharat trains will operated on these routes - 1. KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam 2. Firozpur Cantt-Delhi 3. Varanasi-Khajuraho and 4. Lucknow-Saharanpur
According to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Vande Bharat trains have been running with over 100 per cent occupancy on all routes. The overall occupany of Vande Bharat trains in the financial year 2024-25 stands at 102.01 percent. “The overall occupancy of Vande Bharat Express trains in Financial Year 2024-25 & 2025-26 (till June, 2025) is 102.01% & 105.03% respectively,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Lok Sabha on July 30, 2025.
1. Equipped with KAVCH
2. Runs at speed of 180/160 kmph
3. Better ride comfort
4. Centrally controlled Automatic Plug Doors
5. Jerk Free Semi-Permanent couplers
6. CCTVs in all coaches
7. Improved fire safety