Centre to introduce major amendments to Waqf Act: Here's what to expect

The proposed legislation could bring about around 40 changes to the current law, according to reports

The Union government is preparing to introduce a bill in Parliament that aims to amend the Wakf Act, according to reports. The proposed legislation could bring about around 40 changes to the current law. Approved by the Union Cabinet on Friday, the bill seeks to address concerns regarding the powers of Waqf Boards, which manage properties designated for religious or charitable purposes under the 1954 Wakf Act.

Currently, these boards have significant authority to declare any land as their property, leading to their status as the third-largest landowner in India, after the Indian Armed Forces and Railways. Since 2009, their land holdings have doubled.

Under Section 40 of the 1995 Waqf Act, Waqf Boards can acquire, issue notices, and investigate property ownership, allowing them to conduct independent inquiries into whether properties belong to the Waqf. The Act was designed to manage 'Auqaf'—assets donated for pious, religious, or charitable purposes—and has undergone amendments, including those in 2013, to address previous issues.

The new bill proposes major changes, including restructuring Waqf Boards, altering their composition, and ensuring land verification before it is declared Waqf property. Amendments to Sections 9 and 14 of the Wakf Act are also suggested to include women in the Central Waqf Council and state Waqf boards.