Centre to accept foreign donation for PM Cares fund: Report

Government has decided to accept foreign donations for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CARES relief fund that was set-up to fight the coronavirus crisis in the country, a report by Zee News said on Wednesday. Modi had a conversation with ten world leaders via video conference to ensure that all of them are on the same page, added the sources.

The PM CARES Fund has been set up so that the people can contribute to aid the government in battling the coronavirus crisis. Modi is the chairman of the trust that the PM Cares account belongs to. The account will serve as a dedicated national fund.

Several notable politicians, corporates, celebrities have contributed significant amounts to the fund.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in India crossed 1,600 on Tuesday as the global death toll due to the deadly virus crossed 42,000.

While the confirmed cases in India stand at 1,637, the number of deaths recorded is 38, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra where the count has reached 320. Fifty-nine new cases were recorded from Mumbai on Tuesday. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the sudden jump in the number of patients was because the number of testing facilities has gone up.

Worldwide, coronavirus cases continue to rise dramatically, with the number of infections nearing 8 lakh on Tuesday. The global death toll has crossed 42,000.

(With inputs from Sidhant Sibal)