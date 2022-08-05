Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

'No proposal for bilateral trade with Afghanistan': Centre tells Lok Sabha

There is no proposal for such a bilateral trade agreement with Afghanistan, said Muraleedharan in response to an unstarred question in Lok Sabha.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

'No proposal for bilateral trade with Afghanistan': Centre tells Lok Sabha
'No proposal for bilateral trade with Afghanistan': Centre tells Lok Sabha | Photo: File

V Muraleedharan, the minister of state (MoS) for external affairs, denied on Friday any suggestions that India and Afghanistan are discussing a bilateral trade agreement for the import of lithium. "There is no proposal for such a bilateral trade agreement with Afghanistan," said Muraleedharan in response to an unstarred question in Lok Sabha.

When asked if the government was aware of the consequences of extending the so-called CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) to Afghanistan, the Minister responded that reports about the proposed extension of the CPEC had been reviewed by the centre.

The minister said any such actions by any party directly infringe on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "Such activities are inherently illegal, illegitimate and unacceptable, and will be treated accordingly by India." He said India's position on CPEC has been clear and consistent.

READ | Kerala government removes IAS Sriram Venkitaraman from DM post within 6 days: Here's what happened

"It passes through parts of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh which are under illegal and forcible occupation of Pakistan and hence impinges on the issue of sovereignty and territorial integrity of India."

"Government has also conveyed to the Chinese side its concerns about their activities in areas illegally occupied by Pakistan in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and has asked them to cease these activities," he added.

Additionally, Muraleedharan stated that India firmly believes that connectivity programmes must be built around generally accepted international rules. "It must follow the principles of openness, transparency and financial responsibility and must be pursued in a manner that respects the sovereignty, equality and territorial integrity of other nations."

He added that the government continues to closely monitor the developments in Afghanistan, including the evolving security situation and takes all necessary measures to safeguard our national interest.

READ | Air hostess dies after being treated by dentist for vaginal bleeding in Gurugram, CBI files case

Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the government has seen reports about third countries participating in projects of the CPEC projects, and any such activity by any party directly infringed on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Addressing an MEA presser, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India firmly and consistently opposes projects in the "so-called CPEC, which are in Indian territory that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan".

CPEC in Pakistan is worth over USD 46 billion, of which Balochistan is an integral part. Media reports said that China and Pakistan are planning to extend this project to Afghanistan.CPEC, which was launched in 2015, is a part of China's most ambitious project 'Belt and Road Initiative', aimed at renewing the country's historic trade routes in the coastal countries of south-east Asia.

(With inputs from ANI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Anshu Malik and Sakshi march into finals with an easy victory in the semi-final
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.