Centre informed Delhi High Court LOC issued against CJP leader Saurav Das over passport discrepancies days after he was stopped from flying to UK for Oxford event. Court seeks response by Dec 9.

The Centre on Thursday informed Delhi High Court that a Lookout Circular (LOC) had been issued against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das over discrepancies in his passport details, days after he was stopped from flying to United Kingdom and approached court challenging travel restriction.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, appearing for Centre, told Justice Amit Mahajan that Mumbai Police issued LOC on November 23, a day before Das was scheduled to fly to United Kingdom to attend an event at Oxford University.

Court seeks response by December 9

Court was hearing Das's petition challenging authorities' decision to prevent him from travelling abroad. It issued notices to Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs and police, seeking their responses by December 9.

During hearing, Sharma cited an August 20 inquiry by Superintendent of Police in Puducherry, which flagged discrepancies in Das's passport records concerning his schooling, address and parentage.

Father name blank, address mismatch flagged

Additional Solicitor General pointed out Das had left his father's name blank in passport application, while his address was recorded as Delhi in some documents and Puducherry in others. He argued discrepancies could have implications for Das's Indian citizenship.

Sharma also questioned maintainability of petition, arguing Das had merely been advised against travelling abroad and that his passport had not been invalidated.

Show-cause notice issued, Das moved court instead

Centre said a show-cause notice and a travel advisory were issued to Das on November 23 at 7.32 pm and 7.36 pm, respectively, giving him until November 30 to respond. However, Das approached High Court instead of submitting his explanation, Sharma argued.

Das was stopped at airport on November 24 when he was set to travel to UK for Oxford University event. He later moved Delhi High Court seeking quashing of travel restriction and permission to travel abroad.

Centre maintained LOC was issued following due process after discrepancies emerged during verification. It said authorities needed to examine passport records before allowing international travel.

Court has now sought detailed replies from all respondents. Matter will be heard next after responses are filed by December 9.