Centre takes note of media persons contracting COVID-19, advises following due health protocols

The central government has taken due note of the plight of journalists across India in covering reports on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the country and asked media organisations to ensure that media persons take proper health and related precautions while performing their duties, a letter by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to all print and electronic media outlets on Wednesday stated.

In its letter to the media house, the Centre noted that the work of journalists in covering incidents related to COVID-19 often involves them travelling, amongst others, to containment zones, coronavirus hotspots and other affected areas. It is especially important that the media persons follow the due health-related protocols in this regard.

It is to be noted that a large number of media persons have recently contracted with COVID-19 while covering the happenings in certain parts of the country.

"In view of the fact that media persons, including reporters, cameramen, photographers, etc are covering incidents relating to COVID-19 in various parts of the country involving travel, amongst others, to containment zones, hotspots, and other COVID affected areas, it is advised that all such media persons may take due health and related precautions while performing their duties. Further, management of media houses ins requested to take necessary care of their field staff as well as office staff," the letter read.

Copies of the letter have been sent to the News Broadcasters Association (NBA), the Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), the Association of Regional Television Broadcasters of India (ARTBI) and to the Indian Newspaper Society (INS).

After 53 journalists in Mumbai and 28 media persons in Chennai tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, the Delhi government on Wednesday said a mass test will be conducted on media professionals working in the national capital for the novel coronavirus.

Last week, a special camp was also organised at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai for COVID-19 testing of journalists, during which the BMC collected the swab samples of 171 media persons, including electronic and print reporters, photographers and video journalists.