Centre, state expected to scrupulously follow public welfare schemes amidst COVID-19 pandemic: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has disposed of a petition moved by an NGO named Nayi Soch, that prayed for directions to the Union Govt and the Government of Delhi seeking that same benefits in the form of coronavirus relief kit, food grains, and food relief be provided to Aadhaar Card and Voter cardholders as is being given to ration cardholders.

While disposing of the petition Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jain observed that it expected from both the Governments that their schemes to ensure food safety shall be scrupulously followed for the welfare of the public at large. The court said that it expected the schemes may continue after the lockdown is over. The court said that the schemes may also be enhanced so that no person in Delhi goes hungry due to lockdown.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain submitted that no discrimination was being done between ration card and non-ration cardholders and that adequate steps are being taken by the Government of Delhi so that no one suffers from hunger in Delhi. It was informed to the court that around 1800 hunger relief centers were functioning where 8 to 10 lakh people were being served food every day.

The petition further sought that this relief should be provided to them till the operation of the Disaster Management Act due to COVID-19.

The petition has also sought directions that this material should be made available at PDS shops in a sufficient amount and that there should no discrimination in the distribution of such relief material.

It sought the direction to the Union and Delhi governments to take action against the erring officers who fail to comply with the directions. The plea stated that denying the benefits of coronavirus relief kit to Aadhaar and voter-card holders were 'unjust, arbitrary, irrational, illegal, unwarranted, unreasonable and uncalled for'.

The petition has also sought directions that this material should be made available at PDS shops in a sufficient amount and that there should no discrimination in the distribution of such relief material.

Plea alleges that denying such benefits to others was violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India, which talks about the right to equality to its citizens and that in the present disaster created by COVID-19, the people residing in Delhi are equally entitled to these benefits.