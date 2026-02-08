Centre starts work on Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project on Chenab after repealing Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan

India has started a mega project on the River Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir in a first project of such scale after the abrogation of the Indus Water Treaty. The Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project worth Rs 5,129 crore has received the green light from Centre.

India has started a mega project on the River Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir in a first project of such scale after the abrogation of the Indus Water Treaty. The Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project worth Rs 5,129 crore has received the green light from the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to News18, the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited has invited companies on February 5 to build this mega project in the Udhampur and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

All about the Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project

The Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project will be built in two stages. In the first stage, it will generate 1,406 MW and 450 MW project in the second stage. The project is located on the Chenab River between the Baglihar Project to its upstream and the Salal Project to its downstream.

“Construction methodology and selection of equipment have been planned with the aim to commission the project as early as possible,” News 18 quoted the document which reflected urgency. In 2025, an expert committee of the environment ministry reviewed the 1,856 MW project last October. The move was taken to clear projects of strategic significance quickly after the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, and now NHPC has invited bids to build it.

According to the documents, the major portion of construction will start after necessary initial mobilisation. “Available working season in a year in the project area shall be 12 months for all underground works & for surface works with full progress rate during non-monsoon period and with 50% progress rate in monsoon period.” The documents further suggest that the project could take nine years to complete the project.

According to a News18 report in January last month, the Centre has issued clear directives to speed up four major hydropower projects on the Chenab river system. The government has asked to commission the Pakal Dul and Kiru projects by December 2026, complete the Kwar project by March 2028, and fast-track construction on the strategically sensitive Ratle Dam.