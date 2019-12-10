Centre slams Federal US Commission on religious freedom over 'unwarranted' comments on CAB

As the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) raised concerns on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) that was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday midnight, the Centre responded to the Commission's comments and called them inaccurate.

In response to the queries regarding comments on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), the Official Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said, "The statement made by the USCIRF on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is neither accurate nor warranted. The Bill provides expedited consideration for Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities already in India from certain contiguous countries. It seeks to address their current difficulties and meet their basic human rights. Such an initiative should be welcomed, not criticized by those who are genuinely committed to religious freedom."

The ministry also announced that the Bill has no impact on the current approach available to all communities to seeks Indian citizenship. "The CAB does not affect the existing avenues available to all communities interested in seeking citizenship from doing so. The recent record of granting such citizenship would bear out the Government of India's objectivity in that regard," he added.

The federal US Commission on religious freedom had called the CAB a "dangerous turn in wrong direction" and sought American sanctions against Union Home Minister Amit Shah if the Bill is passed by both houses of the Parliament.

"Neither the CAB nor the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process seeks to strip citizenship from any Indian citizen of any faith. Suggestions to that effect are motivated and unjustified. Every nation, including the United States, has the right to enumerate and validate its citizenry, and to exercise this prerogative through various policies," Kumar further added.

The ministry also slammed the Commission for a biased approach towards a prejudiced matter. "The position articulated by USCIRF is not surprising given its past record. It is, however, regrettable that the body has chosen to be guided only by its prejudices and biases on a matter on which it clearly has little knowledge and no locus standi," the ministry said.

After hours of debate and high drama, the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on late Monday night. The Bill was introduced in the Lower House by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who point by point explained and exerted upon the importance of the Bill and its requirement in the country.

Several members of the opposition said that Bill was against the minorities, however, rebutting to opposition's claim, Home Minister Amit Shah said that it was not against the minorities and nighter it was a political move.