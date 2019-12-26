'Centre should unconditionally state that NPR will not be linked to NRC': Chidambaram

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday said that the BJP Government should unconditionally state that the National Population Register (NPR) approved by the Centre on Tuesday will not be linked with the 'controversial' National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Chidambaram tweeted, "If the BJP's motives are bonafide, let the Government unconditionally state that they support the NPR form and design of 2010 and have no intention of linking it to the controversial NRC."

This comes after Amit Malviya, chief of BJP IT cell released a video of then Home Minister of the UPA-II regime, Chidambaram 'gloating at the launch of National Population Register (NPR) exercise' in 2010.

Amit Malviya tweeted, "P Chidambaram, Home Minister during UPA era, gloating at the launch (2010-11) of National Population Register (NPR) exercise. It is for the first time in human history we are beginning to identify, count, record, enumerate and eventually issue an identity card to 120 cr people..."

Responding to the video, Chidambaram said that the 2010-11 NPR was "enumerating usual residents" of the country, adding that the emphasis was on " residency not citizenship."

He further added that NPR approved by the Centre yesterday was different in terms of 'text as well as context' compared to NPR 2010-11.

He also stated that the Government has a "sinister agenda" when it comes to the issue of NPR, adding that the 'NPR aided the preparation of the Census of 2011'and had no connection with the NRC.

The Union Government on Tuesday approved the updation of the National Population Register (NPR) and allotted Rs 3,941.35 crore for it. The NPR aims to create an identity database of all the "usual residents" of the country.

The exercise will commence from April next year and will be conducted in all the states apart from Assam. The NPR will contain demographic and biometric details of the residents.

Many opposition leaders have criticised the Centre's decision to implement NPR, stating that it is inextricably linked to NRC.

Hours after the Centre announced the updation of National Population Register (NPR), an identity database of citizens, AIMIM Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that the NPR is the first step towards the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"They are doing NPR according to the Citizenship Act, 1955, then is it not connected to NRC? Why is the Home Minister misleading the country? He took my name in Parliament and said 'Owaisi ji NRC will be implemented across the country'. Amit Shah sahab, as long as the sun keeps rising from the east, we will keep telling the truth. NPR is the first step towards NRC. When NPR will be done in April 2020, officials will ask for documents... The final list will be NRC," Owaisi told news agency ANI.

"I agree that Amit Shah is more educated than me. He should read chapter 15 of the annual report of 2018-19 of his ministry. In point number 4, he himself is saying that NPR is the first step towards the creation of NRIC under the provisions of aforesaid statues." he added.

On Tuesday, Amit Shah had said that NPR and NRC are two different things and shouldn't be linked as one has nothing to do with the other.