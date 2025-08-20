Centre set to introduce 3 Bills for removal of PM, CMs, ministers if....

In the Parliament monsoon session, Home Minister Amit Shah is set to refer three Bills, aimed at providing a legal framework for the removal of prime minister, a union minister, a chief minister or a minister of a State or Union Territory.

In a significant move, the government on Wednesday set to table three bills in Parliament aimed at providing a legal framework for the removal of a prime minister, a union minister, a chief minister or a minister of a State or Union Territory if they are arrested or detained on serious criminal charges for 30 days in a row.

The proposed legislations are: the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, according to PTI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has planned to move a motion in the Lok Sabha to refer these bills to a joint committee of Parliament.



What are the 3 key Bills?



Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025: The Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, currently does not provide for the removal of a chief minister or minister if they are arrested or detained for serious criminal charges. The proposed bill would amend Section 45 of the Act to address this gap.

Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025: The Constitution lacks provisions for the removal of the prime minister, Union ministers, chief ministers, or state/Delhi government ministers if arrested and detained on such charges. The bill aims to amend Articles 75, 164, and 239AA to establish this framework.

Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, has no provision for the removal of the UT's chief minister or minister detained on serious criminal charges. The proposed bill would therefore amend Section 54 of the Act seeks to address this.



Meanwhile, the Opposition claimed that the bills are being tabled to divert attention from Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar rally in Bihar. “The bills of Home Minister Amit Shah are nothing but a desperate attempt to divert the attention of the public away from the blistering Voter Adhikar Yatra of Shri Rahul Gandhi. First CSDS - BJP IT cell drama and now these bills. Clearly, the winds of change are blowing in Bihar,” Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said in a post on X.