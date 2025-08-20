Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mumbai rains live updates: Orange alert issued, city expected to get relief soon

Centre set to introduce 3 Bills for removal of PM, CMs, ministers if....

Donald Trump imposed India with 50% tariff to put ‘secondary pressure’ on Russia: White House

India-China ties: Resumption of direct flights and other key decisions as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi concludes visit

Boney Kapoor REGRETS missing Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan in No Entry, REVEALS why he went ahead with Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor

Union Cabinet clears bill to ban online gaming involving real money, betting: What would change in gaming industry?

DNA TV Show: Sudershan Reddy vs CP Radhakrishnan, a battle for Vice President or the South?

War 2 box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film STRUGGLES to cross even Rs 200 crore, on Tuesday YRF Spy Universe flop earn only...

Amid Mumbai rains, Rohit Sharma hits the road in his luxurious Range Rover | Watch video

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release: Pawan Kalyan's mega flop period drama will drop for streaming, here's when and where you can watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Boney Kapoor REGRETS missing Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan in No Entry, REVEALS why he went ahead with Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor

Boney Kapoor REGRETS missing Salman, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan in No Entry 2

Union Cabinet clears bill to ban online gaming involving real money, betting: What would change in gaming industry?

Union Cabinet clears bill to ban online gaming involving real money, betting: Wh

DNA TV Show: Sudershan Reddy vs CP Radhakrishnan, a battle for Vice President or the South?

DNA TV Show: Sudershan Reddy vs CP Radhakrishnan, a battle for Vice President or

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeIndia

INDIA

Centre set to introduce 3 Bills for removal of PM, CMs, ministers if....

In the Parliament monsoon session, Home Minister Amit Shah is set to refer three Bills, aimed at providing a legal framework for the removal of prime minister, a union minister, a chief minister or a minister of a State or Union Territory.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 07:58 AM IST

Centre set to introduce 3 Bills for removal of PM, CMs, ministers if....

TRENDING NOW

In a significant move, the government on Wednesday set to table three bills in Parliament aimed at providing a legal framework for the removal of a prime minister, a union minister, a chief minister or a minister of a State or Union Territory if they are arrested or detained on serious criminal charges for 30 days in a row.

The proposed legislations are: the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, according to PTI.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has planned to move a motion in the Lok Sabha to refer these bills to a joint committee of Parliament. 

Also read: Centre withdraws Income Tax Bill 2025 after six months due to...; new bill to be tabled on...​

What are the 3 key Bills?

Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025: The Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, currently does not provide for the removal of a chief minister or minister if they are arrested or detained for serious criminal charges. The proposed bill would amend Section 45 of the Act to address this gap.

Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025: The Constitution lacks provisions for the removal of the prime minister, Union ministers, chief ministers, or state/Delhi government ministers if arrested and detained on such charges. The bill aims to amend Articles 75, 164, and 239AA to establish this framework.

Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, has no provision for the removal of the UT's chief minister or minister detained on serious criminal charges. The proposed bill would therefore amend Section 54 of the Act seeks to address this.

Meanwhile, the Opposition claimed that the bills are being tabled to divert attention from Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar rally in Bihar.  “The bills of Home Minister Amit Shah are nothing but a desperate attempt to divert the attention of the public away from the blistering Voter Adhikar Yatra of Shri Rahul Gandhi. First CSDS - BJP IT cell drama and now these bills. Clearly, the winds of change are blowing in Bihar,” Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said in a post on X.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet actress who was in love with this Bollywood superstar, but eventually married Pakistani cricketer, she is…
Meet actress who was in love with this Bollywood superstar, but eventually marri
Sensex, Nifty rally in opening trade, investors add Rs 5 lakh crore in 5 minutes, know reasons behind the surge
Sensex, Nifty rally in opening trade, investors add Rs 5 lakh crore in 5 minutes
Bhumi Pednekar stuns in Rs 1.18 lakh royal purple anarkali by Mrunalini Rao, SEE PICS
Bhumi Pednekar stuns in Rs 1.18 lakh royal purple anarkali by Mrunalini Rao, SEE
Sam Altman's OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go in India: Check price, features, steps to subscribe here
Sam Altman's OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go in India: Check price, features, steps t
Step inside Kriti Sanon’s luxurious duplex in Bandra’s Pali Hill with sea view, private terrace, 6-car parking and more worth Rs…
Step inside Kriti Sanon’s luxurious duplex in Bandra’s Pali Hill with sea view,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE