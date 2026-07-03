Centre sends notices to Telegram, Signal over username feature after WhatsApp

After WhatsApp, the Centre has now sent notices to other messaging platforms-Telegram and Signal-asking clarification regarding what they have done to fight fraud, cybercrimes and other dangerous activities on their platforms.

After WhatsApp, the Centre has now sent notices to Telegram and Signal

The Central government has now brought various messaging platforms under its probe as Telegram and Signal being the latest to face the heat after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) sent notice to WhatsApp over its username feature

After WhatsApp, the IT Ministry has sent notices to Telegram and Signal asking clarifications on what ways have the platforms deviced to prevent incidents related to fraud, impersonation and other cybercrimes through their existing username feature, according to a PTI report citing sources.





