Centre sends high-level team to Maharashtra to monitor situation after first Zika case registered

First Zika virus case registered in Maharashtra

After Maharashtra reported its first Zika virus case, in a precautionary move the Centre immediately rushed a high-level team to monitor the situation and support the state government in the management of Zika cases.

The three-member Central team including a public health expert from the office of the regional director in Pune, a gynaecologist from Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi, and an entomologist from the National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR), ICMR, New Delhi will be looking into the matter.

This team will work on the ground with the state and also assess if the Centre's action plan for Zika management is being implemented. If required, it will also recommend necessary public health interventions to the state government.

Recently, Maharashtra reported its first Zika virus infection. A 50-year-old woman from Belsar village in Purandar tehsil (Pune) was diagnosed with the Zika virus infection on July 30. The infection in the patient is mild and no other member of his family has developed any symptom of the infection, reported Dr Pradip Awate, Maharashtra's surveillance officer.

Meanwhile, Pune district health officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar has said that surveillance has been increased in four to five villages within the radius of the Belsar village. Kerala has seen a total of 63 people being affected by the Zika virus.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads mostly by the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito, which bites during the day. The same mosquito transmits other diseases like dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever. The Zika virus bites during the day and the symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache.

Taking routine medicine for fever and hydrating helps in recovering from the virus.