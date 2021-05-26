Centre seeks report from social media companies over new rules

New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and IT has sought a status report of the Compliance of New Digital Rules from the key social media platforms. Along with this, the ministry has also sought the details of the Chief Compliance Officer, Resident Complaint Officer appointed by the digital platforms under the new social media policy.

The ministry has said that other rules, including the need for additional investigation for key social media companies, have come into effect from Wednesday.

Social media companies such as Twitter and Facebook were given three months by the government to form social media guidelines, which expired on Tuesday. Except for the Indian company Koo, no company responded to the government. After this, new rules have come into force from Wednesday.

The big question that arises is what will happen next after the deadline for the government to obey the new rule ends? It is important to understand what options are there before social media companies. The first option is that social media companies can seek an extension by citing to coronavirus crisis. The other option is that these companies can give written assurance of following the new rules in letter and spirit.

If the companies request, then the government can extend the deadline. On the other hand, the government can also take action and can withdraw the status of 'intermediary' from these companies under the IT Act. After this, the 'immunity' given to these companies from liability can be taken away. If anyone goes to the court regarding contempt, till now the social media platform was not made a party according to this exemption, but after this change, one can make social media platform a party after going to court.

What is the whole matter?

Actually, social media has been used in wrong ways for the last few years. Spreading rumors through social media, sharing objectionable information, spoiling the environment in the country, and similar things are being done continuously. Many times such cases have reached the court as well. Despite repeated instructions from the government, no concrete steps were taken in this matter so far by the social media companies. After this, the government had instructed the social media companies to make a strict guideline.