Centre says no SC tag for Dalit Muslims, Christians as communities 'faced no oppression in past'

Supreme Court of India (File photo)

The central government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it had no intention of providing a Scheduled Caste (SC) tag to communities such as Dalit Muslims and Dalit Christians as the data from the past showed no accounts of oppression faced by these two groups.

In an affidavit submitted to the top court, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment backed the exclusion of the two Dalit communities from the list of Scheduled Castes in India, saying that the two groups have not suffered from any unconstitutionality.

The affidavit by the Centre comes in response to a plea filed by the NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), which was seeking the extension of reservation and other significant benefits for people of the Dalit community who have converted to Islam or Christianity.

The Centre argued in the Supreme Court, “The Constitution (Scheduled Caste) Order, 1950 was based on historical data which clearly established that no such backwardness or oppression was ever faced by members of Christian or Islamic Society.”

It further said, “In fact, one of the reasons for which people from Scheduled Castes have been converting to religions like Islam or Christianity is so that they can come out of the oppressive system of untouchability which is not prevalent at all in Christianity or Islam.”

The order further said that historic data proved that no oppression or backwardness has been faced by the members of the Dalit Christian or Dalit Muslim society, hence they are not liable to reap the benefits that come with the Scheduled Castes (SC) tag.

The Constitution (Scheduled Caste) Order, 1950, does not suffer from any unconstitutionality inasmuch as the exclusion of Christianity or Islam was due to the reason that the oppressive system of untouchability that leads to economic and social backwardness of some Hindu castes was not prevalent in Christian or Islamic societies, the affidavit by the Centre said.

