Centre sacked 1,000 mediocre employees in last five years

The Ministry of Home Affairs sacked nearly 1,000 employees in the past five years over lack of integrity and mediocrity, in public interest.

"A total number of 1,083 officials have been dismissed from government service under the applicable disciplinary rules in the ministry, including its organisations, during the last five years," Union minister of state for Home Nityanand Rai said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Action against government servants is a continuous process and as per rules, said the minister. The government has the right to take disciplinary action against erring officials by imposing prescribed penalties, including dismissal and removal from the service, Rai said.

"Sufficient opportunities of defence are provided to government servants before imposing any penalty, including dismissal from government service," the minister said, stressing that the government acted in a fair manner.

According to the Ministry of Personnel, the government has compulsorily retired or recommended compulsory retirement of 312 officers between July 2014 and May 2019.

Last month, the government had compulsorily retired 27 commissioner-level officials from the Central Board of Direct Taxes and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs over charges including corruption, criminal conspiracy and sexual abuse.