Following the revocation of security clearance of Turkish firm Celebi NAS Airport Services by the Centre, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday said that efforts are being made to ensure that employees working with Celebi are retained and continue to contribute. The Union Minister is personally monitoring the situation and is in active coordination with airport operators to manage the transition smoothly.

An official press release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation reads, "The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has revoked the security clearance of M/s Celebi and its associated companies on grounds related to national security."

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, has made it clear that nothing is above the security of our nation and our fellow citizens. National interest and public safety are paramount and non-negotiable.

At the same time, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is fully committed to ensuring that passenger convenience, cargo operations, and service continuity remain unaffected. Arrangements have been made at all affected airports to ensure seamless handling of passengers and cargo, the release stated.

The Minister is personally monitoring the situation and the Ministry is in active coordination with airport operators to manage the transition smoothly.

The Minister further stated: "We are also deploying special teams to oversee operations and address any emerging issues in real time. We will continue to uphold national security while ensuring ease of travel and cargo movement across the country."

Earlier today, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol said that this decision was taken after they received multiple requests to ban the agency, recongising the call to protect national interest.

The Union MoS exhorted that ensuring the safety and interests of the nation remains top priority of the government.

In a social media post on X, Mohol said, "Revocation of Security Clearance of Celebi, Turkish company operating ground handling services at Indian Airports. We have received requests from across India to ban Celebi NAS Airport Services India Ltd, a Turkish company operating ground handling services at Indian airports."

"Recognising the seriousness of the issue and the call to protect national interests, we have taken cognizance of these requests and Ministry of Civil Aviation has revoked security clearance of the said company. Ensuring the safety and interests of the nation remains our top priority," the statement added.

The Central government has revoked the security clearance of Turkish ground-handling company Celebi NAS Airport Services, citing national security concerns.

Celebi handles about 70 per cent of ground operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, including passenger handling, load control, cargo services, postal services, warehouse management, and bridge operations. It also operates at multiple airports across India.

In an official order, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) stated: "The security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd, under the category Ground Handling Agency was approved by DG, BCAS vide letter no. 15/99/2022-Delhi-BCAS/E-219110 dated 21.11.2022. In the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt. Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of National Security. This issues with the approval of DG, BCAS."

The decision comes amid growing backlash against Turkiye after they extended support to Pakistan during heightened tensions with India.

