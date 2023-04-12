Centre revises CGHS rates for treatment at private hospitals, check list here (file photo)

Good news for those who take advantage of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). The Union Health Ministry has taken two major decisions regarding the scheme which will benefit both the beneficiary and the hospitals. The decision will impact 42 lakh beneficiaries. It will put an additional burden of Rs 240 crore to RS 300 crore on the government.

The referrals have been simplified and rates have been revised. The OPD charges have been hiked from Rs 150 to Rs 350. While private ward charges increased by 1.5 times compared with existing rates. ICU charges are fixed at Rs 5,400. Check full list below:

Moreover, the referrals have been made simpler. Earlier the CGHS beneficiary had to visit the CGHS Wellness Center and take a referral to the hospital. Now, If the CGHS beneficiary is unable to go, he/she can send someone on their behalf to the wellness centre and take a referral.

After the verification of documents by the medical officer, he can refer the beneficiary to go to the hospital. Apart from this, CGHS beneficiaries can also take referrals through video calls.

