Centre responds after Elon Musk's X claims it ordered blocking Reuters' accounts

The Uninon government said that the moment Reuters and Reuters World were blocked on the X platform in India, it immediately wrote to ‘X’ to unblock them.

The Indian government has rejected social media platform X's claims that it ordered the blocking of over 2,000 accounts, including international news agency Reuters, on July 3. Official Spokesperson, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said, "The Government has not issued any fresh blocking order on 3rd July, 2025 and has no intention to block any prominent international News Channels including Reuters and Reuters World."

He added that, "The moment Reuters and Reuters World were blocked on X platform in India, immediately the government wrote to ‘X’ to unblock them. The Government continuously engaged and vigorously pursued with ‘X’ from the late night of 5th July 2025."

He further said, "X has unnecessarily exploited technicalities involved around the process and didn’t unblock the URLs. However, after lot of follow-up on hourly basis, X has finally unblocked Reuters and other URLs after 9 pm on 6th July 2025. They took more than 21 hours to unblock Reuters."

What happened?

Reuters' X account was withheld in India for a few hours but restored later on Sunday after the government intervened to say it had not sought the blocking of the handle. Reuters' X account was blocked from being accessed in India overnight, leading to speculations. The government asked the Elon Musk-owned platform for an explanation and said that it had not sought such a move. X restored access to the account shortly after.

