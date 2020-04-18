Centre releases information on use of necessary medicines for COVID-19

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has published an informative video at its official channel on YouTube, aimed at providing the general public with useful information regarding the use of necessary medicines for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection.

As the pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire across India, the video by the MoHFW was much-needed to counter the disinformation campaigns from unreliable sources and fake news that are being circulated through social media networks. It is especially important to remain vigilant and informed when it comes to medicines because even a slight misstep can cause serious complications in health, which, in turn, might prove to be a grave issue during these times of crises.

The official MoHFW is embedded in this article. As an additional help, DNA India has also transcribed the message in the video for readers:

Availability and use of necessary medicines in India (Source: MoHFW) -

Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ):

- The Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) drug is a prescription medicine.

- The drug's sale is totally prohibited without a valid prescription by a doctor.

- Adequate quantities of HCQ have already been procured for the following categories:

Patients who have been clinically advised

Health workers at risk due to their direct contact with COVID-19 patients

Household contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases

- HCQ is only for the above-mentioned categories and NOT for the general public.

(Remember: It is harmful to consume HCQ without prescriptions as it may have adverse effects on your health)

It is being repeatedly advised that HCQ should not be consumed without medical advice. "DO NOT CONSUME HCQ without medical advice," the MoHFW video warned.

The video by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare concluded with the central government's assurance that India will fight COVID-19 together. The ministry listed emergency contact ids of the government for the general public to reach out in case of queries regarding information related to COVID-19.

"Call the state helpline numbers or Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India's 24x7 helpline number: 1075 (Toll-Free)," the video flashed.

The ministry's helpline contacts can also be reached via email at ncov2019@gov.in and ncov2019@gmail.com