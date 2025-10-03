Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

37% of India's Professional Women Are Anemic: Health Crisis Undermining Peak Career Years

How to Use Customer Feedback Surveys to Enhance Service and Experience

What is Trionda? Know everything about Adidas' AI-powered official match ball for FIFA World Cup 2026

Diwali gift of Swiss chocolates, wine, watches to be cheaper as India signs FTA with EFTA

From Black Box to Blueprint: Unlocking Brand Campaigns’ Effectiveness

Centre releases draft Online Gaming Rules, seeks feedback till...; who will be affected? Key points here

With Rohit Saraf's groovy moves in 'Panwadi' winning hearts, meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers

BIG update for UPSC aspirants! Commission to now publish prelims exam answer key after...; details inside

India's BIG statement after Bangladesh's Yunus govt accuses country of inciting Khagrachhari unrest: 'Has a habit of...'

When Twinkle Khanna recalled her daughter Nitara's meeting with Ruskin Bond: 'You've influenced her in a terrible way…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
37% of India's Professional Women Are Anemic: Health Crisis Undermining Peak Career Years

Professional Women's Health Crisis: Anemia & PCOS Hurt India's Top Talent

How to Use Customer Feedback Surveys to Enhance Service and Experience

How to Use Customer Feedback Surveys to Enhance Service and Experience

What is Trionda? Know everything about Adidas' AI-powered official match ball for FIFA World Cup 2026

What is Trionda? Know everything about Adidas' AI-powered official match ball fo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeIndia

INDIA

Centre releases draft Online Gaming Rules, seeks feedback till...; who will be affected? Key points here

The draft rules have been placed in the public domain for comments and suggestions before being finalised. The Centre has invited comments and feedback from stakeholders until October 31.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 06:17 PM IST

Centre releases draft Online Gaming Rules, seeks feedback till...; who will be affected? Key points here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has notified the Draft Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2025 under the recently enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

According to the notification, the rules aim to regulate online gaming, promote e-sports and online social games, and ensure user safety through a structured grievance redressal mechanism."The Central Government, through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, may issue codes of practice or guidelines in relation to the categorisation of online social games for recreational, educational, skill development, or such other purposes to ensure safe and age-appropriate social gaming content," noted the draft rule. 

The draft rules have been placed in the public domain for comments and suggestions before being finalised. The Centre has invited comments and feedback from stakeholders until October 31.

Draft Online Gaming laws: Key points

Establishment of Online Gaming Authority of India: The draft rules propose the establishment of the Online Gaming Authority of India, which will function as a statutory body headquartered in the National Capital Region. The Authority will determine whether an online game qualifies as an e-sport, an online social game, or an online money game. It will also maintain a National Online Social Games and E-sports Registry and issue certificates of registration. The rules empower the Authority to categorise and register games, inquire into complaints, impose penalties, and coordinate with financial institutions and law enforcement agencies for enforcement. Online gaming service providers will be required to obtain certificates of registration for e-sports and social games which will be valid for up to five years.

Grievance redressal mechanism: For consumer protection, the draft rules mandate grievance redressal mechanisms at three levels, at the level of gaming service providers, with appeals to the Grievance Appellate Committee and further recourse to the Online Gaming Authority. The rules also lay down procedures for cancellation or suspension of registration in cases of non-compliance, false disclosures, or if a game is found to involve money wagering.

Authorities:  The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will oversee the recognition and promotion of e-sports, while the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will be responsible for the promotion of online social games. Whereas, MeitY will act as the nodal ministry for overall regulation.

Penalties: The notification also provides for penalties, recovery of dues, and reporting requirements. However, the draft rule has not specified the amount of penalty and left it for the Authority to decide and impose it." where the online game service provider admits to such non-compliance, the Authority shall record the admission, direct her to remedy the non-compliance and may impose a penalty as she thinks fit in accordance with the provisions of the Act and rules made thereunder" says draft rule. 
 

Who will be affected?

This move is set to heavily impact online money gaming companies, forcing them to cease real-money gaming operations, potentially leading to shutdowns, job losses, and financial losses. The draft rules will require companies to refund user funds within 180 days and face severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines up to Rs 1 crore for non-compliance. In addition, the financial institutions, advertisers, and influencers are restricted from facilitating or promoting these banned platforms, with potential penalties, including imprisonment and fines up to Rs 50 lakh. 


(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda continues to remain critical, still on life support
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda continues to remain critical
Despite 4 ducks in Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan's Saim Ayub dethrones Hardik Pandya in ICC rankings: Know whole story
Despite 4 ducks in Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan's Saim Ayub dethrones Hardik Pandya
UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
UPSC NDA NA 2 Result 2025 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement: 'Don't want Nobel Peace Prize just want...'
Donald Trump's BIG statement: 'Don't want Nobel Peace Prize just...'
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam while working in 9 hours shift, became IAS officer with AIR..., she is from...
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam while working in 9 hours shift, became IAS off
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE