Centre releases draft Online Gaming Rules, seeks feedback till...; who will be affected? Key points here

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has notified the Draft Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2025 under the recently enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

According to the notification, the rules aim to regulate online gaming, promote e-sports and online social games, and ensure user safety through a structured grievance redressal mechanism."The Central Government, through the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, may issue codes of practice or guidelines in relation to the categorisation of online social games for recreational, educational, skill development, or such other purposes to ensure safe and age-appropriate social gaming content," noted the draft rule.

The draft rules have been placed in the public domain for comments and suggestions before being finalised. The Centre has invited comments and feedback from stakeholders until October 31.

Draft Online Gaming laws: Key points

Establishment of Online Gaming Authority of India: The draft rules propose the establishment of the Online Gaming Authority of India, which will function as a statutory body headquartered in the National Capital Region. The Authority will determine whether an online game qualifies as an e-sport, an online social game, or an online money game. It will also maintain a National Online Social Games and E-sports Registry and issue certificates of registration. The rules empower the Authority to categorise and register games, inquire into complaints, impose penalties, and coordinate with financial institutions and law enforcement agencies for enforcement. Online gaming service providers will be required to obtain certificates of registration for e-sports and social games which will be valid for up to five years.

Grievance redressal mechanism: For consumer protection, the draft rules mandate grievance redressal mechanisms at three levels, at the level of gaming service providers, with appeals to the Grievance Appellate Committee and further recourse to the Online Gaming Authority. The rules also lay down procedures for cancellation or suspension of registration in cases of non-compliance, false disclosures, or if a game is found to involve money wagering.

Authorities: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will oversee the recognition and promotion of e-sports, while the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will be responsible for the promotion of online social games. Whereas, MeitY will act as the nodal ministry for overall regulation.

Penalties: The notification also provides for penalties, recovery of dues, and reporting requirements. However, the draft rule has not specified the amount of penalty and left it for the Authority to decide and impose it." where the online game service provider admits to such non-compliance, the Authority shall record the admission, direct her to remedy the non-compliance and may impose a penalty as she thinks fit in accordance with the provisions of the Act and rules made thereunder" says draft rule.



Who will be affected?

This move is set to heavily impact online money gaming companies, forcing them to cease real-money gaming operations, potentially leading to shutdowns, job losses, and financial losses. The draft rules will require companies to refund user funds within 180 days and face severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines up to Rs 1 crore for non-compliance. In addition, the financial institutions, advertisers, and influencers are restricted from facilitating or promoting these banned platforms, with potential penalties, including imprisonment and fines up to Rs 50 lakh.



