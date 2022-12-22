'Centre released Covid-19 virus to....’: Shiv Sena's SHOCKING claim in ‘Saamana’ | File Photo

The rising COVID-19 cases in China, Japan, South Korea, US and other parts of the world has prompted the Centre to direct the states and UTs to remain on alert and take measures to check the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

But Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has left everyone in shock as it accused the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre of releasing COVID-19 virus in order to stop the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

On Wednesday (December 21), Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had sent a letter to Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urging them to follow strict Covid protocol during the Yatra or else suspend the Yatra.

Mandaviya also mentioned in his letter that the Congress leaders must ensure that only vaccinated people should be allowed to participate in the Yatra.

“Along with this letter, please take into context the letter written by Rajasthan Assembly members – P P Chaudhary and Nihal Chand and Deviji Patel on December 20, 2022, in which they had expressed worries about the spreading of Covid during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan. They highlighted two major points to prevent the disease from spreading in the state and all over India — 1) strict covid guidelines should be followed during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan,” the Minister wrote in his letter.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena responded to Mandaviya’s letter through an editorial in its mouthpiece “Saamana” and said, "Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has suggested either follow Covid protocol in the Bharat Jodo Yatra or suspend the foot march. Rahul Gandhi has completed 100 days of his Bharat Jodo Yatra and is receiving mass support on a large scale. The government could not stop it by law or by conspiracy so it seems the Union government has released the `Covid-19` virus.”

“The fear of rise in Covid cases due to the rush of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is right. But three years ago, when Corona wreaked havoc, you were the one who invited the then US President Trump to Gujarat and gathered lakhs of people in his honour,” added the editorial.

READ | COVID-19 alert: Steps taken by Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, UP, others; check state-wise top updates