Centre registers strong protest against Pakistani vessel's attack on Indian fishing boats

India has registered strong protests with Islamabad after Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) vessel attacked two Indian fishing boats on Sunday. The incident took place off the coast of Gujarat at the international maritime border and during the attack, one Indian fisherman was injured.

In a note verbale, the Ministry of External Affairs condemned the "deplorable and unprofessional act" by PMSA vessel, calling it a contravention of international laws. The ministry also asked Pakistan to desist from such acts in the future.

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency is a uniform service branch within the Pakistan Navy and looks after the country's maritime interests. The vessel attacked two Indian fishing boats - Omkar and Mahasagar.

Earlier in the day, India issued a strong demarche to Pakistan over the killing of three of its civilians in ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani side in ceasefire violation on April 12 in Chowkibal and Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir had killed three Indian civilians including a woman and a minor child.

In the demarche, India said that killing goes beyond "humanitarian norms and professional military conduct" and called on Islamabad to "desist from such acts immediately." India also asked Pakistan to "adhere" to the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding.

On Sunday, Pakistan fired indiscriminately in Kerni sector in Poonch district and in Tangdhar and Karnah sectors of Kupwara district. The deceased were identified as 34-year-old Shamima Begum, 17-year old Javid Ahmad Khan of Reddi Chowkibal and 8-year old Zeeshan Bashir, resident of Tumna.

Even as the world is coordinating a global response on COVID-19 crisis, Pakistan has been increasingly belligerent and tried to increase tension in the region. The increased ceasefire violation has been a continues affair in the last few months.