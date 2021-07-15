Centre puts IBPS clerk recruitments 2021 on hold - Details inside

The ongoing selection of the IBPS clerk has been put on hold by the government. The came after the controversy of the number of languages in which the exam will be held. The Finance Ministry of India has ordered the banking personnel selection body, IBPS to stop the recruitment. The IBPS clerk recruitment process was going on for nationalised banks for 6,000 posts.

Many candidates have raised this question that when there are more than twenty-two languages recognised by the Constitution of India, then why is the exam for recruitment in the clerical cadre of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) held only in two languages: English and Hindi. Cities are still acceptable but what about the rural area and the villages.

Currently, the Finance Ministry has formed a committee to look into the demand for holding examination for clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in local or regional languages.

The Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman had assured in 2019 that bank examinations will be held in local languages. The ministry says, the Finance Minister’s statement was made in the context of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) only.

The Finance Ministry has asked the Committee to give its recommendations within fifteen days and has asked the IBPS to put on hold the ongoing process of holding the clerk exam until the recommendations of the Committee are made available.