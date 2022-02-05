Centre placed purchase order for 5 crore Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine doses: Sources

The Central government has placed an order with Hyderabad based Pharmaceutical company Biological E for five crore doses of ‘Corbevax’ COVID-19 vaccine with each dose costing Rs 145, said sources.

According to sources, the government of India had earlier placed an order for 30 crore Corbevax doses on August 21.The government has not decided yet about the beneficiaries of the vaccine. However, Corbevax can also be used for children vaccination aged between 12-15 years.

The Hyderabad based company is expected to deliver the doses in the month of February.

The HLL Lifecare Limited, a public sector undertaking has issued the supply order of Corbevax to Biological E.

The pharmaceutical company Biological E has also received permission for heterologous booster dose trials. ANI approached Biological E for a comment on the story but they didn’t respond.