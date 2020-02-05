Centre notifies setting up of 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra' Trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

The government on Wednesday notified setting up of the trust for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, with its registered office in Delhi's Greater Kailash Part -1.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally announced setting up of a trust for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on November 9 last year. The announcement came soon after the Union Cabinet gave its nod to set up a trust for the purpose.

Making a statement in the lower house soon after the meeting of the Union Cabinet, Modi said, "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra."

Trust by the name 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra' has been registered with its registered office at R-20, Greater Kailash Part -1 in New Delhi, the Government of India said in a gazette notification.

He said the Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to give five acres of land to the Sunni Wakf Board as directed by the Supreme Court in Ayodhya matter.

Home Minister Amit Shah announced that there will be 15 trustees in the trust of which one will be a Dalit.

The government also fulfilled the direction of the Supreme Court to allot five acres of land to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya.

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued allotment letter to Sunni Central Wakf Board, the Union Home Ministry said.

The land is in Dhannipur village in tehsil Sohawal in Ayodhya on the Lucknow highway, about 18 kilometres from the district headquarters, state government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma told reporters.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday morning.

"The state government had sent three alternatives for land to the Centre. This one was accepted by the Centre and state cabinet has approved its allotment. There is good transportation facility to reach here and communal amity and law and order are also good," Sharma added.

The Supreme Court had directed the government to form the trust within three months and give five acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board. The deadline was ending on February 9.