Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Centre notifies CAA rules: Here's a timeline of Citizenship Amendment Act

Surya Kiran, Telugu actor-director, passes away

What is the full form of CAA?

Ahead of likely CAA notification, PM Modi lauds DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra

Centre notifies implementation of CAA weeks before Lok Sabha polls 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Surya Kiran, Telugu actor-director, passes away

What is the full form of CAA?

PM Modi to address nation soon, to make important announcement

Tasty and healthy paneer snacks high in protein

Benefits of including more fiber in diet

Nine unmarried Bollywood actors who are above 40

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead At 26, Found Unresponsive; Fourth Industry Death In Three Months

Indians Duped To Work For Russian Army, MEA Says, 'Matter Strongly Taken Up With Moscow

Israel-Hamas War: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Parachute Fails To Open During Aid Drop In Gaza

Surya Kiran, Telugu actor-director, passes away

Meet actress, who has 7 flops in 9 years, still charges Rs 4 crore per film, owns Rs 31 crore house, her net worth is...

Zee Cine Awards 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji bag top acting honours; Jawan wins Best Film

HomeIndia

India

Centre notifies CAA rules: Here's a timeline of Citizenship Amendment Act

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has been a subject of contention and debate in India since its inception in December 2019.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 06:49 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: PTI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Union Home Ministry on Monday notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections schedule. Home Minister Amit Shah had on multiple occasions said that CAA rules would be notified ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has been a subject of contention and debate in India since its inception in December 2019. Aimed at offering Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from neighbouring countries, the CAA has sparked protests and support from various quarters across the nation.

Here’s the timeline of CAA:

December 11, 2019: Parliament passes the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) 2019, intending to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

December 13, 2019: Then President Ram Nath Kovind gives his assent, formally establishing it as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

December 2019 - Early 2020: Nationwide protests erupt in response to the CAA, highlighting widespread concerns.

December 15, 2019: Women of Shaheen Bagh commence an indefinite sit-in protest in Delhi to oppose CAA.

December 15, 2019: BJP leader Kapil Mishra conducts a rally in support of the CAA.

January 30, 2020: A gunman opens fire at anti-CAA protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia, causing injuries.

February 2020: Student-led demonstrations intensify, resulting in clashes with law enforcement in various regions.

February 23, 2020: Delhi experiences communal violence, leading to numerous casualties and displacements.

February 2020: Ahead of Delhi elections, some leaders use divisive language, escalating tensions. Violence erupts following speeches by the leaders.

Post-February 2020: Legal challenges emerge, questioning the constitutional validity of the CAA. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns quelled protests and discussions concerning the CAA.

December 27, 2023: Home Minister Amit Shah reiterates the government's commitment to implementing the CAA, dismissing opposition claims. He criticises West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's stance on the issue.

January 3, 2024: Reports suggest that the central government has formulated rules for the CAA's implementation, slated to be officially notified before the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

March 11, 2024: The Modi government notified the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) weeks before Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The timeline of the CAA showcases the complexities surrounding this legislation, reflecting the broader societal and political landscape in India.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Cringe-worthy’: Jimmy Kimmel slammed for joking about Robert Downey Jr's past drug addiction during Oscars 2024

Elvish Yadav booked for 'assaulting' YouTuber in Gurugram

PM Modi to inaugurate Dwarka Expressway tomorrow, Gurugram Police issues traffic advisory

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Central Election Committee to meet today; likely to discuss more candidates

Viral video: Sister-in-law's spellbinding dance to ‘Lo Chali Main’ impresses internet, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement