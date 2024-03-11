Centre notifies CAA rules: Here's a timeline of Citizenship Amendment Act

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has been a subject of contention and debate in India since its inception in December 2019.

The Union Home Ministry on Monday notified the rules for implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections schedule. Home Minister Amit Shah had on multiple occasions said that CAA rules would be notified ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has been a subject of contention and debate in India since its inception in December 2019. Aimed at offering Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from neighbouring countries, the CAA has sparked protests and support from various quarters across the nation.

Here’s the timeline of CAA:

December 11, 2019: Parliament passes the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) 2019, intending to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

December 13, 2019: Then President Ram Nath Kovind gives his assent, formally establishing it as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

December 2019 - Early 2020: Nationwide protests erupt in response to the CAA, highlighting widespread concerns.

December 15, 2019: Women of Shaheen Bagh commence an indefinite sit-in protest in Delhi to oppose CAA.

December 15, 2019: BJP leader Kapil Mishra conducts a rally in support of the CAA.

January 30, 2020: A gunman opens fire at anti-CAA protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia, causing injuries.

February 2020: Student-led demonstrations intensify, resulting in clashes with law enforcement in various regions.

February 23, 2020: Delhi experiences communal violence, leading to numerous casualties and displacements.

February 2020: Ahead of Delhi elections, some leaders use divisive language, escalating tensions. Violence erupts following speeches by the leaders.

Post-February 2020: Legal challenges emerge, questioning the constitutional validity of the CAA. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns quelled protests and discussions concerning the CAA.

December 27, 2023: Home Minister Amit Shah reiterates the government's commitment to implementing the CAA, dismissing opposition claims. He criticises West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's stance on the issue.

January 3, 2024: Reports suggest that the central government has formulated rules for the CAA's implementation, slated to be officially notified before the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

March 11, 2024: The Modi government notified the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) weeks before Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The timeline of the CAA showcases the complexities surrounding this legislation, reflecting the broader societal and political landscape in India.