Centre not imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu: Sitharaman

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's firm earns Rs 69,990 crore in just 5 days ahead of Rs 1,50,000 crore move

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

'Simply asked him how to....': Rinku Singh reveals MS Dhoni's golden advice after maiden India call up

26 parties likely to attend 2-day Opposition meeting in Bengaluru from Monday

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rohit Sharma shares amusing 'Anarkali' pic; wife Ritika Sajdeh's response takes the internet by storm

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

'Simply asked him how to....': Rinku Singh reveals MS Dhoni's golden advice after maiden India call up

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan is nothing less than a Bollywood diva, here's proof

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Haridwar Weather: Terrifying 'shelf cloud' appears over the skies in Haridwar

Aamir Khan takes perky dig at Kapil Sharma for never inviting him to ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

DNA | A ride in Japan's high-speed odyssey: Tokyo to Hiroshima by bullet train | Exclusive

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

HomeIndia

India

Centre not imposing Hindi in Tamil Nadu: Sitharaman

Sitharaman's response to queries of reporters here came in the backdrop of state political parties protesting the conduct of recent Postal department exams in English and Hindi only.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2019, 04:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday said the Union government was not making any attempts to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu and was trying to promote Tamil as well.

Sitharaman's response to queries of reporters here came in the backdrop of state political parties protesting the conduct of recent Postal department exams in English and Hindi only.

They had alleged that it was a form of "Hindi imposition" in Tamil Nadu, which incidentally had witnessed a successful anti-Hindi agitation in the 1960s spearheaded by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

One can question the government if such things were done knowingly or not, but should not jump to a conclusion that it was imposition of the language, she said.

"Central government does not do Hindi imposition," she asserted.

"If somewhere, at an administrative level, if something happens, don't come to a conclusion that it is imposition. Definitely there is no imposition (of Hindi). We are also involved in development of Tamil," she said.

As part of the Centre's 'EK Bharat Shreshta Bharat' scheme, efforts have been made to popularise Tamil in northern states of the country, she added.

"There is no Hindi imposition," the Union Minister reiterated.

Earlier, political parties, including the ruling AIADMK, had protested against questions in the postal department's examination for appointments of postmen and assistants in rural areas held last week being only in Hindi and English, and not Tamil.

After the issue echoed in Parliament, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad assured the Rajya Sabha that the examination would now be held in all local languages, as per the notification of May 10, 2019 of the department concerned with examination, including in Tamil.

To a question on views from certain quarters against the budgetary proposal on Zero Budget Farming vis-a-vis agriculture, Sitharaman said it has already been tried out in some states.

"This is a free country and people can give their opinions. But there are states which have done it at the ground level-- Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim and Karnataka-- zero budget farming has been helpful to farmers (in these states)," she said.

The proposal was part of the government's endeavour to double farmers' incomes, she added.

Zero Budget Farming involves total lack of dependence on chemicals and fertilizers and using natural ingredients including herbs in the farming process. 



 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Special: How floods caused by Yamuna water levels exposed Delhi’s age old faulty drainage system

From pizza delivery boy to net worth of Rs 11,000 crore, how youngest self-made billionaire changed his fate

BB OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev gets angry, screams after Elvish Yadav calls him ‘bewakoof ka baccha’, netizens react

Madhya Pradesh: Three dead bodies found inside well in Rajgarh's Mana village

Mohit Raina reacts to failure of Prabhas' Adipurush, says 'the makers have to be...' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE