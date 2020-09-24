Messenger of peace or Jihadi propagandist? Centre mulls banning Zakir Naik's Peace TV mobile App, social handles

The Islamic scholar Zakir Naik, who has courted controversy for his regressive remarks, is being closely monitored by the Narendra Modi-led government. Lately, the Centre is mulling to impose a ban on Naik’s Peace TV channel, mobile App, and its YouTube channel for allegedly inciting hatred along religious lines through its network.

The intelligence bureau in its report to the Home Ministry has said that Naik's Peace TV and its social handles are recruiting and radicalising Muslim youths, and are engaged in anti-India activities. It further stated that Naik's organisation has ties with Jihadi groups, and gets funding from Arab countries for executing the jihadi propaganda in India.

It is to be noted that Naik recently posted a video on youtube in which he said that there are less than 60 percent Hindus in India, and urging Muslims to take advantage of the situation and elect their leaders and vote for parties that push for the community's cause.

In light of the channel's controversial content, top officials of the IB, NIA and other intelligence agency held a meeting at the Home Ministry office in New Delhi in which they discussed whether the alleged 'hate speech' videos posted by Zakir Naik threatened 'communal harmony' in the country.

It is to be noted that Zakir Naik is absconding and believed to be living in Malaysia. He is wanted in India and Bangladesh for financial and terror-related charges, and also features in the National Investigation Agency's 'most-wanted list'.

It might be interesting for the viewers to know that Peace TV and Peace TV Urdu, the television channels owned by the controversial Islamic preacher, were slapped with a fine of Rs 2.75 crore or GBP 300,000 in the United Kingdom. The fine was levied by UK media watchdog, Ofcom, for broadcasting hate speech and repeatedly inciting murder through the channels.

Zakir Naik also managed to launch a mobile application that has over a lakh download on Google Play Store. The Peace TV app broadcasts in four languages- English, Urdu, Bangla, and Chinese.

Through this application, an uninterrupted 24x7 live telecast of Naik's TV channel is available across India. The app has managed to secure a 3+ rating despite being banned for its toxic content.