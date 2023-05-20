Centre moves Supreme Court seeking review of order giving Delhi govt control over services (file photo)

The Centre has moved Supreme Court seeking a review of the Constitution bench judgement wherein it held that the Delhi government has 'legislative and executive power over services' in the national capital. On May 11, the top court put the control of bureaucrats working with the Delhi government, excluding those related to police, public order and land, under the elected government.

The Centre on Friday also brought an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority. It will see the transfer and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. The authority comprises the Delhi Chief Minister as its chairperson, along with the chief secretary and the principal home secretary, who shall be the member secretary to the authority.

READ | Karnataka cabinet make-up: Who are the ministers in Siddaramaiah government? Congress’ balancing act explained