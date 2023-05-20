Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Centre moves Supreme Court seeking review of order giving Delhi govt control over services

On May 11, the Supreme Court put the control of bureaucrats working with the Delhi government, excluding those related to police, public order and land, under the elected government.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

Centre moves Supreme Court seeking review of order giving Delhi govt control over services
Centre moves Supreme Court seeking review of order giving Delhi govt control over services (file photo)

The Centre has moved Supreme Court seeking a review of the Constitution bench judgement wherein it held that the Delhi government has 'legislative and executive power over services' in the national capital. On May 11, the top court put the control of bureaucrats working with the Delhi government, excluding those related to police, public order and land, under the elected government. 

The Centre on Friday also brought an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority. It will see the transfer and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. The authority comprises the Delhi Chief Minister as its chairperson, along with the chief secretary and the principal home secretary, who shall be the member secretary to the authority.

READ | Karnataka cabinet make-up: Who are the ministers in Siddaramaiah government? Congress’ balancing act explained

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor
Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in black thigh-high slit gown as she walks the red carpet with Nick Jonas
Happy birthday Akshaye Khanna: Drishyam 2, Sector 375, Dil Chahta Hai, a look at actor's highest-rated films
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB Gujarat SSC, HSC Result 2023 anytime soon: Direct link, how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.