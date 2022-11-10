Centre makes updating Aadhaar card every 10 years mandatory, here’s what guidelines say

Representational image

In a fresh advisory issued by the central government, the authorities have made it mandatory to update the information on the Aadhaar Card once every 10 years by using their supporting documents, in an effort to tackle Aadhaar fraud in the country.

This policy has been made mandatory for all Aadhaar Card holders in India with immediate effect. The Aadhaar card needs to be updated after 10 years from the initial enrollment date, and then every subsequent 10 years after that.

The official document by Centre states, “Aadhaar number holders may, on completion of every 10 years from the date of enrollment for Aadhaar, update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, by submitting Proof of Identification (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents.”

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has urged for a similar rule earlier, urging the citizens to regularly update their Aadhaar information. Now, the Centre has made this rule mandatory, in an effort to tackle Aadhaar fraud.

In its advisory, the UIDAI mentioned, “Any person who had got their Aadhaar made 10 years back and not updated the information in any of the subsequent years are being requested to do document updation.”

Those who wish to update their Aadhaar cards must carry all the required data and documents to their nearest UIDAI centre for verification. It must be noted that all the information will be verified with past records to make sure that there are no discrepancies.

There is also an option to make updates in the Aadhaar card online through the official website by clicking on the 'proceed to update information' option. One can log in using their Aadhaar number, mobile number and OTP to update their personal information.

