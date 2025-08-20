Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Centre makes BIG announcement, over 12000 trains to be operated during Diwali, Chhath in this state; check details

The move comes so that passengers do not face any kind of inconvenience during these two big festivals.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 10:04 PM IST

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that over 12,000 trains will be operated for Bihar on the occasion of Diwali and Chhath festivals. He announced several initiatives that the Railway Ministry has taken for the convenience of people of Bihar travelling to destinations across the country by train. The Ministry has also planned a Buddha Circuit train connecting places associated with the Buddha, such as Nalanda and Rajgir.

New Amrit Bharat, Vande Bharat train for Bihar

  • A new Amrit Bharat train will be launched to connect Delhi and Gaya for general class passengers.
  • A total of four Amrit Bharat Express trains will start from Gaya to Delhi, Saharsa to Amritsar, Chhapra to Delhi and Muzaffarpur to Hyderabad. 
  • A Vande Bharat train between Purnia and Patna will be flagged off very soon to benefit all sections of society.

What the Railway Minister said

Bihar NDA leaders met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over railway arrangements during Chhath and Diwali. "Those who will travel between 13th and 26th October and return between 17th November and 1st December will be given confirmed tickets, and a 20% discount will be given on the return journey," Vaishnaw said.

READ | BIG win for Anil Ambani as Reliance Infra bags order from govt company for...

